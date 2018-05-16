Amazon Prime members now get 10% off at Whole Foods

Yuppies rejoice! Amazon has finally implemented what was long considered a given after it bought Whole Foods for $13.7 billion last year. Now Amazon Prime members get 10% off hundreds of sales items in Whole Foods stores. In addition, they’ll receive steep discounts on other items each week.

The discounted items will be labeled in-store with yellow “10% off” sale signs and “Prime Member Deal” signs. In order to get the savings, customers will just need to scan the Whole Foods mobile app’s “Prime Code” barcode at checkout or give the cashier their phone number. One caveat: Right now the Prime Member discounts only apply to stores in Florida, but Amazon says the new program will quickly roll out to all its 463 U.S. stores this summer.