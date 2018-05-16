Randi Zuckerberg thinks burnout is a “lifestyle” problem. It’s not.

“We’re told to be great at everything in order to achieve some unrealistic level of balance across all areas of our lives,” Randi Zuckerberg declares in the introduction to her new book Pick Three: You Can Have It All (Just Not Every Day), which publishes this week. “I’m here to burst that bubble.”

“I think the idea of being well balanced is about as off-kilter as a born-and-bred Scotsman dancing the Irish jig (get it, off kilt-er?),” she winks. The Facebook veteran and Zuckerberg Media CEO is hardly the first to question the notion of “balance.” In 2015, Ernst & Young (now EY) analysts noted the rising incidence of workers struggling to keep their professional obligations in check; around one in three said that work-life balance was getting harder to maintain. The following year psychologists at Indiana University sounded alarms about the negative health impacts of work-related stress, including risk of death. Today, countless books and articles preach alternatives like “work-life integration,” and public figures including outgoing Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards readily dismiss the idea of trying to “have it all.” Zuckerberg’s foray into this genre arrives more than six years since she first formulated Pick Three’s core insight, in a tweet framing the problem as “the entrepreneur’s dilemma”: Founders can’t succeed if they try to focus equally on getting sleep, building a business, staying fit, and maintaining their relationships with friends and family. Zuckerberg has widened her lens and expanded this into a book-length idea. “If you want to be great at what you do”–whether or not that includes building a startup–“Pick Three and only three,” she writes. “And don’t waste one minute feeling guilty or bad about the two you didn’t pick. Because you’ll get another chance to pick them tomorrow. Or the day after. Or next month–it will happen.” The trouble is that in the modern economy, the most pressing “dilemma” for many of us isn’t selecting the right strategy “to be great” at what we do. It’s trying to make ends meet. Lifestyle choices Zuckerberg’s new book reminds me of a survey LinkedIn conducted with Harris Poll last November. A PR representative shared those findings with me in similarly sunny terms as the ones Zuckerberg adopts throughout Pick Three. The survey set out to investigate American workers’ changing definitions of professional success, conceived as a matter of taste or personal values. But the responses revealed something different.

As I noted at the time, “Traditional signs of success, like material wealth and enviable job titles, are now eclipsed–sometimes seven times over–by hand-to-mouth concerns like paying off debt and hopefully someday not living paycheck to paycheck.” Indeed, the student loan crisis now ensnares baby boomers as well as their millennial kids, while the steadily improving national economy has scarcely budged wages for a decade. Since the survey responses were even starker among women than men, I surmised that the gender pay gap was compounding pressures like these. It’s for similar reasons that I’d also surmise that “feeling guilty or bad” about not doing everything fails to rank among the top issues most professionals worry about. Yet Zuckerberg treats this not just as an urgent problem, but a cultural dilemma solvable with a personal shift in mindset. “We’ve been taught that imbalance is a dirty word, but I think it’s actually the key to success and happiness,” she writes. “The Pick Three lifestyle can help you nail life (and keep your sanity) by being well lopsided. When you focus solely on the trio you choose each day, prioritizing becomes totally manageable and you give yourself the permission to do those three things with the kind of excellence that will propel you further than weeks of half-assed focus.” Pick Three’s entire premise hinges on three key phrases in this paragraph: “lifestyle,” “choose,” and “give yourself the permission.” Don’t you see? It’s a lifestyle choice! If you don’t “choose” to focus on work for three days straight, don’t worry about what your boss will think. If you “give yourself the permission” to ditch sleep in the name of business-building, your family will get by. In this paradigm, not only are these decisions yours to make, but the consequences of such ruthless and freewheeling prioritization–if there are any–won’t be personally, professionally, or financially catastrophic. A much worse myth than “work-life balance” There are two kinds of people for whom this is true: the very wealthy and the very well-protected. Norwegians, according to Zuckerberg, have been wise to her philosophy “for years.” She cites the World Happiness Report, which regularly ranks Nordic countries at the top based on “six key variables: income (work), high life expectancy (fitness), family values (yup), freedom (sleep), trust (friends), and generosity (all of the above),” she writes.

If offered a choice between Zuckerberg’s tips for “turning your to-do list into a ta-da list” and a slate of workplace policies on par with what all those happy Norwegians get, I’d pick the second one.