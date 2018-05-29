Here’s what Starbucks employees will be learning about bias today

Starbucks is closing 8,000 of its U.S. stores today for racial-bias training, which begs the question: What will the coffee giant’s employees learn, and how will they be asked to apply those lessons? More important, will it work?

Many in the corporate world have pondered this issue since Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson publicly apologized for what he called “reprehensible” circumstances after two African-American customers were arrested at a location in Philadelphia, and ordered today’s training for an estimated 175,000 workers at the company’s chains.

This very public coast-to-coast experiment puts workplace education about the impacts of unconscious bias into the national spotlight. The concept isn’t new, though. Many organizations already offer similar programs designed to help employees interact better with people who are different from them, and many claim to have boosted performance benchmarks as a result–from sales and revenue to morale and retention. Some diversity and inclusion experts stress that combatting discrimination in workplaces and commercial settings is a challenge with no universal best practices yet, and research suggests that unconscious-bias programs find mixed success.

Still, the type of program that Starbucks employees are likely to experience can have a positive impact. For the past five years, my organization, the National Conflict Resolution Center (NCRC), has offered an unconscious-bias training program called “The ART of Inclusive Communication,” which, like today’s Starbucks initiative, takes place over the course of a single day. In it, participants explore how their communication styles may be rooted, at least in part, in their own personal and cultural identities. One of the big takeaways is that we often make decisions based on stereotypes and may not even be aware that we harbor such views in the first place.

Training efforts like these also explore how unconscious beliefs lead to communication breakdowns, teaching participants how to recognize when that might be happening so they can do something about it. In our own program, we stress how unconscious bias can be especially dangerous because it’s an automatic pattern of thinking. Incidents of outright racism are often easier to identify because most people agree on a certain set of moral standards, and overt racism is considered unacceptable.

When behaviors are prompted by misconceptions buried in the subconscious, though, there’s a much higher likelihood that the person responsible is literally not thinking about their actions. It’s almost certain that Starbucks staffers will be learning about this distinction today.