Watch a Tesla Model X tow a giant Qantas Airlines Dreamliner for a good cause

Tesla just entered the Guinness World Record book. The electric automaker teamed up with Qantas for a publicity stunt in which a Tesla Model X P100D pulled a 287,000-pound Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner nearly 1,000 feet down the tarmac at the Melbourne Airport in Australia. The electric SUV drove into the history books for setting the very specific record of “heaviest tow by an electric production passenger vehicle.”

While the Dreamliner didn’t have any passengers or cargo on board, and it only had a small amount of fuel, it’s an incredibly impressive feat for the Tesla vehicle, which can typically tow about 5,500 pounds, according to a press release. For those of us who are bad at math, a Dreamliner weighs a heckuva lot (technical term!) more than 5,500 pounds.

The event not only proved Tesla’s towing power, but it also kickstarted Qantas’s new sustainability campaign, showing how innovation can increase sustainability in the transportation industry.

And for that slice of the Venn Diagram of Tesla drivers who also happen to be Qantas customers, there are a few rewards available: