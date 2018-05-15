Tesla Model 3 production will “quite likely” exceed 500 cars per day this week

Tesla may be turning the volume up to 11 on its Model 3 assembly line . A leaked email to employees from Tesla CEO Elon Musk said it is “quite likely” that the company will churn out more than 500 Model 3 cars per day this week, reported Electrek , a site that focuses on electric cars.

In the email obtained by Electrek, Musk also reportedly asked employees to identify “any specific bottlenecks” in production so it can go full-steam ahead to fulfill the many, many orders for the Model 3.

If production does hit those targets, Tesla could put out over 3,500 Model 3 vehicles per week. The number is impressive, but below the company’s target production rate of 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week, which they hoped to hit by the end of the quarter. By comparison, Toyota makes around 13,400 cars a day across all models.

We reached out to Tesla and will update if we hear back.