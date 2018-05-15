Tom Wolfe has passed away: Here’s some of his best quotes…BAM!!!

It’s hard to imagine writing a tribute to Tom Wolfe without using all-caps and including a few (dozen) exclamation points. Celebrated as one of the pioneers of the New Journalism, Wolfe died at 88 of pneumonia in a New York hospital on Monday, according to his longtime agent, Lynn Nesbit. Among the white-suited legend’s greatest works were: The Bonfire of the Vanities, The Right Stuff, The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test, Radical Chic & Mau-Mauing The Flak Catchers, and countless articles.

Here are some of the best examples of his sharp wit and arch commentary: