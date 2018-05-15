This new beer is developed specifically for breast cancer patients

Mamma Beer is a limited-edition brew created by Mamma Help, an organization formed by breast cancer survivors, and creative agency Y&R Prague. Brewed by Zatec Brewery, it is the first beer developed specifically for people with breast cancer who are enduring chemotherapy. The alcohol-free beer has a sweet flavor to appeal to patients whose tastes may have changed during treatments. Mamma Beer is also packed with nutrients, including vitamin B and potassium, to give patients something to nutritious to drink when eating is hard.
The beer is distributed through select local pharmacies and the Mamma HELP website, and even handed out for free at oncology hospitals. It was also showcased at the Prague Beer Fest and will be featured at the upcoming Czech Food Festival. For now, the beer is currently only available in the Czech Republic.