This new beer is developed specifically for breast cancer patients

Mamma Beer is a limited-edition brew created by Mamma Help, an organization formed by breast cancer survivors, and creative agency Y&R Prague. Brewed by Zatec Brewery, it is the first beer developed specifically for people with breast cancer who are enduring chemotherapy. The alcohol-free beer has a sweet flavor to appeal to patients whose tastes may have changed during treatments. Mamma Beer is also packed with nutrients, including vitamin B and potassium, to give patients something to nutritious to drink when eating is hard.