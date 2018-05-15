Thomas Markle: 5 things to know about Meghan’s dad and possible royal wedding no-show

Thomas Markle Sr. is reportedly no longer taking part in the year’s most only important wedding. Markle was meant to walk his daughter Meghan down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday when she marries Prince Harry, the fifth in line to the throne of England.
Markle Sr. reportedly canceled his plans after reports came out that he worked with the paparazzi on a series of staged photos that brought shame upon the royal family (or something). There is also a TMZ report alleging that he suffered a heart attack. According to Vanity Fair, Markle is still hoping that her dad will change his mind, but her father told TMZ he hasn’t heard from her. If her father can’t—or won’t—make the trip, according to a royal expert who spoke to VF.com, Prince Charles could ostensibly escort his future daughter-in-law down the aisle.
Here are five things to know about the father of the most famous bride in the world:
- He married Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, in 1979. They divorced in 1988 when Meghan was six years old.
- He is an award-winning lighting director. He has two Daytime Emmy Awards for his work on General Hospital and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for his work lighting the stars at the 58th Annual Academy Awards. He also worked as a cinematographer on the sitcom Married … with Children.
- He inspired Meghan to get into acting. “Every day after school for 10 years, I was on the set of Married … with Children, which is a really funny and perverse place for a little girl in a Catholic school uniform to grow up,” she told Esquire in 2013.
- The 73-year-old retiree was supposed to travel from his home in Rosarito Beach, Mexico, to Windsor Castle before the wedding to meet the groom and the royal family for the first time.
- He reportedly hates the spotlight and is unhappy with the attention his daughter’s engagement has brought him. Kensington Palace has reportedly made repeated requests that the media leave him, and Meghan’s equally camera-shy mother, out of the spotlight.