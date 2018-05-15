Tim Cook told Trump China tariffs were the wrong policy

The Apple CEO has revealed to Bloomberg Television that he has discussed Trump’s China trade policy with the president. In an interview set to air next month, Cook said:

“I talked about trade and the importance of trade. And how I felt that two countries trading together make the pie larger. I felt that tariffs were not the right approach there. I showed him some analytical kind of things to demonstrate why.”

Cook met with President Trump in the Oval Office on April 28, and until now it has been unknown exactly what the two men talked about, though the White House press secretary did previously confirm the “primary focus and purpose of the meeting is to discuss trade.” China is a hugely important country to Apple and most other global tech giants, as the country has a rising middle class and the most consumers on the planet.