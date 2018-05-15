Uber ends forced arbitration agreements of sexual assault claims

The company is ending the controversial practice of forced arbitration for all of its employees, riders, and drivers, reports CNBC . Forced arbitration agreements have been criticized because they allow companies to silence victims by making them settle disputes out of public courts. Now individuals will be able to pursue their claims of sexual assault and harassment in any venue they choose: open court, mediation, or arbitration.

The company says the change is an attempt to bring “transparency, integrity, and accountability” to the way it handles workplace complaints. Along with the ending of forced arbitration agreements, Uber also says that it plans to release a report about the sexual harassment and assault incidents that occur during use of its services, yet no date for that report has been announced.