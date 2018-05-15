Uber now lets you rate your driver mid-trip

“When you have feedback to share, you shouldn’t have to wait to share it with us. You’ve got places to go and things to do, and we never want to miss an opportunity to listen and improve. That’s why we’re introducing the ability to rate, compliment, tip, and share feedback during your ride–and doing more with the feedback you share with us.

When you’re having a great ride, let us know by adding a compliment, thank you note, or tip. Your positive feedback will be used to recognize top quality drivers and encourage continued outstanding service through a new program launching in June.

And if you notice something that needs improvement, we’ll go beyond just sharing this with drivers. We’ll use your feedback to improve our technology by analyzing rides with issues around things like “navigation” and “pickups” to identify unsolved technical problems.”