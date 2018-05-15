Amazon Go cashier-less stores are coming to Chicago and San Francisco

The company’s futuristic convenience stores, which don’t have any kind of checkout system–you just pick up a product off the shelf and walk out with it (it’s charged to your Amazon account)–first opened at a single location in Seattle just four months ago. But now, reports Recode, Amazon is getting set to launch its Go stores in Chicago and San Francisco. That news comes from the fact that the internet retail giant has listed Amazon Go store manager positions for Chicago and San Fransisco on its jobs site. There’s no word yet on when the new locations may open, but it has previously been reported that Amazon wants to open six new Go locations this year.