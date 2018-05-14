Google’s new cloud storage plans could be the start of something way bigger

Google is retooling and rebranding its consumer cloud storage plans. Previously known as Google Drive storage, the new service will be called Google One , and will include more than just storage.

Plans will still start at $2 per month for 100 GB, but Google is now adding a 200 GB tier for $3 per month and doubling the storage of its $10 per month plan from 1 TB to 2 TB. Users can also share their storage with up to five family members. (All Google users still get 15 GB of storage at no charge.)

Beyond cloud storage, all paid plans will offer round-the-clock tech support for Google products by email, chat, or phone, and TechCrunch reports that other benefits–such as Google Play credits and discounts on Google-based travel bookings–could arrive over time. This sounds like the start of a broader Google subscription plan that bundles many services together, in a way that might compete with Amazon Prime.

For now, Google is moving slowly, rolling out Google One in the U.S. over the next few months, and globally after that.