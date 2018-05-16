This kit for making medical tests can be put together like Legos

Right now, if a technician working in a lab in rural Angola needs to run a test to see if a patient is infected with Zika or Ebola, they’ll likely use a paper test imported from somewhere else–and if that test doesn’t work for the local population, or if it’s too expensive to buy, there may be no other option. But a new Lego-like kit is designed to make it possible for technicians anywhere to make, and tweak, diagnostics themselves.

The tiny kit called Ampli, uses modular blocks that can be connected in different patterns to replicate the function that would typically be built into a manufactured test for pregnancy, glucose, or an infection or other disease. Pregnancy tests made by a medical device company, for example, use an antibody added to a paper strip that reacts to a hormone that women produce when pregnant, and that reaction causes the paper to change color. The new blocks can create the same test without the complexity of embedding elements in paper ahead of time. It can also perform tests that are typically done with test tubes in a lab, such as a test that carefully mixes three chemicals to see if someone has taken medicine for TB. With the kit, no lab is needed, and the test costs $1.

One type of block is designed to collect a sample of blood or urine from a patient. Another type has a tiny channel for samples to flow through; a third type has turns that make multiple reactions possible. After arranging the blocks, someone working in a lab can sandwich a tiny sheet of paper in the kit, run the test with their sample and chemicals they have in the lab (the paper will turn different colors depending on the result), and then sterilize the blocks to reuse them again.

Existing paper tests are too complicated to replicate or alter, says Jose Gomez-Marquez, codirector of the Little Devices Lab, a lab at MIT that explores the design and invention of DIY health tech, and which created the new kit. “There’s all sorts of material science involved,” he says.

The researchers first focused on developing cheap paper tests themselves. But as they traveled to different countries, they noticed how common small labs were. “We call them mom-and-pop labs–they’re in the neighborhood, and they’re essentially as ubiquitous as a coffee shop or a bodega is in a Mexican city.” The labs often don’t have much equipment. But they have an employee with technical knowledge. “That means that I don’t have to prepackage all the engineering at MIT,” he says.

Regular paper tests can’t easily be adapted, and might not work in some populations; a malaria test for India might not work for a type of malaria that occurs in Kenya. They can be expensive–glucose tests, which are meant to be used by diabetics after each meal, can cost $15 per test. They also aren’t economic to manufacture at low volumes. A concept for a cheap paper test developed in a lab might not ever make it into the real world because it doesn’t make sense to start a biotech company for a tiny market.

With the new kit, it’s possible to cheaply make a test for even one patient. The basic kit costs 50¢ (when it’s reused, a lab will eventually need to buy new reagents and paper).