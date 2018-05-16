Exclusive: WeWork’s WeGrow acquires education startup MissionU

This fall, when $20 billion startup WeWork opens elementary school WeGrow in New York City, the 40 inaugural students will start their day with a laughing circle or a meditation session. At lunchtime, students will prepare meals using food grown on the farm they run, while live guitar and drums play. Throughout the day, there will be blocks of time set aside for the arts, including drama and dance. And during the week, there will be opportunities for students to meet with WeWork mentors, paired according to the students’ interests–or, in the parlance of WeGrow founder and CEO Rebekah Neumann, according to their “superpassions” and “superpowers.”

“We say ‘superpowers,’ not ‘power,’ because we all have many,” says Neumann, who sips a hot chocolate at WeWork headquarters while seated on a tangerine and pink sofa–a color scheme selected by her children.

Neumann, who is married to WeWork cofounder and CEO Adam Neumann, unveiled her vision for WeGrow last November. (At the time, she was operating a seven-student pilot.) Today, she is expanding that vision to include online learning, with the acquisition of higher education alternative MissionU. As part of the deal, MissionU founder Adam Braun, who previously founded nonprofit Pencils of Promise, will join WeWork as WeGrow’s COO.

“The mission statement of MissionU is to help every person reach their full potential,” says Braun, who launched MissionU last year. “As I spent more and more time with all the incredible people [at WeWork], it was just so clear that this was the right place to achieve that.”

MissionU, which will keep staff on hand for the next few months as it winds down operations, raised $3 million in October 2016 and an additional $8.5 million in funding last September. WeWork, which declined to put a price on the deal, funded the acquisition with stock.

Expanding ambition

While WeGrow will be focused, for now, on children ages 3 through 10, MissionU’s core offering and WeWork’s other recent education investments hint at an expanding ambition.

MissionU, for example, targeted students ages 19-25, enrolling them in a one-year program designed as preparation for business intelligence jobs at hiring partners like Warby Parker. Instead of writing tuition checks, students committed to paying MissionU 15% of the pretax income for three years, assuming a salary of at least $50,000. MissionU built software that allowed for roughly 90% of the program to be delivered online.