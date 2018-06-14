These 10 personal branding giants created our influencer-happy world

Boiardi (boy-ar-dee), a Cleveland chef, sold take-home meal kits of his dishes due to customer demand. During World War II, he canned his pasta meals for servicemen, popularizing Italian food.

The impact: That’s Boiardi’s face in the Chef Boyardee logo, making him godfather to celebrity chefs like Wolfgang Puck and Rachael Ray.

2. Andy Warhol, 1962

The painter turned Campbell’s Soup into art and brand-ified celebrities with silk-screen portraits of Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, and others.

The impact: Warhol’s 1968 observation that “in the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes” has become the rallying cry for aspiring social media influencers and reality-TV stars.

3. Muhammad Ali, 1966

The outspoken heavyweight boxing champion conscientiously objected to being drafted to fight in Vietnam—at great personal cost.

The impact: Ali helped turn public sentiment against the war. Today’s star athletes, from LeBron James to Colin Kaepernick, risk their broad appeal to speak out about racial injustice.

4. Betty Ford, 1974

Shortly after becoming First Lady, Ford was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a mastectomy. She bravely shared her story, removing the stigma around the disease and treatment.