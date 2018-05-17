Try this 48-hour productivity sprint when you’re behind at work

It’s impossible to operate at maximum productivity 100% of the time. But sometimes circumstances force you into overdrive, and you inevitably fall behind. Getting back on track when you’re already feeling overwhelmed isn’t easy, but this two-day productivity sprint can help you sideline the less important stuff and focus–without losing sleep or your sanity–on what really matters. Here’s how it works.

Start with a digital slimdown

Too many sources of digital information can short-circuit your brain by activating its “aversion networks”: You either avoid responding to any emails or notifications, or you get caught up trying to respond to everything as though it’s all equally urgent.

The solution here isn’t to go cold-turkey. When you’re starting a 48-hour productivity sprint, you need to limit your device usage, not ditch it entirely. (Since good luck with that!) So completely turn off any apps whose information streams aren’t connected to your most urgent projects and deadlines, then fire them up again after 5 p.m. to check back in before going to sleep. For me, this usually includes Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and some of my email accounts for less pressing communications.

I’ve also found the app RescueTime handy for creating blocks of “focus time” (you can set their length yourself) during which period the websites you’ve designated in your settings as “very distracting” become inaccessible until your timer has run out.

Devote 30 minutes to answering emails

Next, set two 15-minute blocks each day for checking and responding to only the most urgent emails. I do one block just before lunch and one before the end of the day. However, before you even open your email in the morning, jot down (either in a note-taking app or a physical notepad) the names or keywords associated with the projects, clients, or people you need to scan your inbox for. This way you don’t get sucked into answering everything in your inbox–which can turn 15 minutes into an hour in no time.

For reminders of urgent things you absolutely need to get done that day, try using Google Keep as a digital sticky-note system; the mobile app can go everywhere with you and lets you “pin” color-coded reminders to the top where you’ll see them right away on your home screen. It’s easy to delete them after the task is done.

Follow the “two-minute rule”

If it takes less than two minutes, do it now and check it off. This gives your brain a nice little rush of reward chemicals like dopamine and avoids the “I’m not getting anything done today” spiral. But if it’s a slightly more involved task (even three to five minutes), you’ve got to skip it until your two-day productivity sprint is over.