How we selected the 100 Most Creative People in Business for 2018

The 100 people you’ll read about on this list are all new for Fast Company–they’ve never been profiled before in the pages of our magazine. They hail from an eclectic range of fields: tech, media, healthcare, energy, travel, entertainment, space travel, biotech, finance, food, and more. Each has succeeded in moving his or her entire sector forward in a completely new way during the past year, and these accomplishments are already having an effect on their industries, if not the world. The 100 Most Creative People in Business list isn’t about power or lifetime achievement. It’s about unique ideas that are having a meaningful impact–right now–which makes it unlike any other list you’ll see in media. Together, these 100 groundbreakers indicate where business is headed.