The Recommender: What execs from Teen Vogue and YogaGlo are obsessing over

“I’ve had a lot of water bottles and this one is by far my favorite. Not only because it’s glass (which helps the water keep a clean taste) but because of the top handle, which makes it super easy to hold on a hike and carry around during the day.” —Eleanor Haycock, founder, Year of Ours

2. Molekule Air Purifier

$799, molekule.com

“We were recently inspired to re­­search and invest in a new air purifier. This one by Molekule is quiet, energy-efficient, and can be controlled via an app. It also looks cool.” —Derik Mills, founder and CEO, YogaGlo

3. Chen and Kai Folded vessel

From $150, comingsoonnewyork.com