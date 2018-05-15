Jeff Bezos to workers everywhere: You’ll all work for Amazon soon

Heard the news? Amazon has more than 100 million Prime members now, a milestone CEO Jeff Bezos announced last month in his annual letter to shareholders. That missive includes another detail that’s received comparatively less attention: A program Amazon calls Career Choice, an initiative it launched in 2012, has now benefited more than 16,000 associates, according to the company.

The program offers hourly employees who’ve been with the company for a year up to $12,000 in prepaid tuition to pursue degrees in any one of nearly 40 fields, many of which–like aircraft mechanics and nursing–Amazon isn’t even in. The program has been hailed as brilliant for putting the “person” above the “employee” and boosting team members’ on-the-job satisfaction–a savvy blend of altruism and self-interest.

But the real point isn’t who benefits from Career Choice, or why, or how much. It’s that Bezos is giving us an unmistakable signal for where he sees his company headed. The answer: everywhere.

Related: Douglas Rushkoff: “It’s time to break up Amazon”

The real message and mission

The first thing to note about the seven-page shareholder letter is that half of it is devoted to Bezos’s philosophy (and that that half comes first). In it, Bezos focuses on much more than just how much Amazon has grown since last year. When he speaks about customers, he calls them “divinely discontent” with “expectations that are never static.” He’s not complaining, he’s praising. In fact, he’s describing his tribe. “We didn’t ascend from our hunter-gatherer days by being satisfied,” the CEO writes. “People have a voracious appetite for a better way, and yesterday’s ‘wow’ quickly becomes today’s ‘ordinary’.”

Bezos appears to be referring to customers here, but this remark also reflects what he sees as universal. It describes Amazon’s own behavior over two decades as neatly as it describes consumer behavior. Bezos likely believes this mind-set characterizes workers as well–their experiences of feeling professionally discontent, wanting to find a better way, and having the highest standards for what they do. Career Choice, then, looks like another deeply Amazonian service, reflecting an unwavering will to serve market demand, even if that means paying for its own workers to go back to school and learn a skill that might just cause them leave the company.

But there’s more to it than that–quite a lot more, in fact. With the program, Amazon is also grooming a skilled workforce of experts (all sympathetic to Amazon) in sectors it hasn’t yet disrupted but very much intends to. And when that day comes, the ex-Amazon employees whose careers Amazon so altruistically advanced probably won’t mind returning to the mothership.