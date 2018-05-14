Royal wedding party ideas: 5 easy steps to a majestic TV-viewing bash

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May 19 wedding is fast approaching, which means you only have a few days left to organize your party prep. If you have been too busy trying to understand cryptocurrency to start planning for the big day, here are five easy steps to the perfect Royal Wedding Watch Party:
- First things first: Set your DVR. The ceremony takes place on May 19 at 12 p.m. GMT (7 a.m. ET) and will be broadcast on several channels in the United States. For the cord-cutters out there, you can access a live-stream on PBS NewsHour’s YouTube channel.
- Set up a dress code: Tell your guests to wear their wedding finest, from the royal jewels to morning coats and gowns to white gloves and fascinators. Don’t have a fascinator? Make your own. Don’t have royal jewels? Meghan and Harry earrings will suffice. Don’t have a gown? A Harry or Meghan swimsuit will do.
- Set the scene: If you can’t recreate St. George’s Chapel in its entirety, go full British: Deck the halls with royal bunting, order some flags to wave, throw in some life-size cut-outs of the royal family, get some masks of the happy couple, order a replica of London’s famed red telephone booth, order Corgi balloons, or adopt a Welsh Corgi in need (but only if you can make a lifetime commitment to the pup). If you’re looking for something a little classier, fill your house with royal-themed confetti and peonies, which are reportedly Meghan Markle’s favorite flower.
- Set the menu: On British party plates, serve your guests banana-flavored cupcakes topped with tiny Meghans and Harrys, tiny tea sandwiches topped with British flags, Harry and Meghan’s Wedding Rings breakfast cereal, ginger-and-American mustard sausage (get it?), and scones from the queen’s own recipe. Don’t feel like cooking? Offer your guests KFC fried chicken in bone china buckets. Pair with champagne in commemorative flutes or pots of Royal Wedding tea served in Royal Wedding teacups.
- Set the party favors: Harry and Meghan coloring books, Harry and Meghan word search games, and Harry and Meghan condoms all tucked into a Royal Wedding tote will give your guests plenty of ways to cherish their memories.