The Supreme Court just legalized sports betting

The Supreme Court has just ruled in favor of New Jersey in a landmark case that essentially legalizes sports betting. The state has been trying to make the practice legal at casinos and racetracks for the last seven years, while both professional and college leagues have fought its efforts. Up until now, only a few states, including Nevada, allowed for sports betting.

New Jersey’s court case focused on the 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, which made sports betting illegal. It argued to the Supreme Court that this law violated state states’ rights. The justices seem to have agreed with New Jersey–the Associated Press tweeted that the court struck down the federal law. This will surely have a big impact for online fantasy sports websites like DraftKings.

BREAKING: Supreme Court strikes down federal anti sports gambling law, gives states go-ahead to allow betting on sports. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 14, 2018

This story is developing, more details to come soon.