“Bemused” Uber repeatedly turned down Trump’s fixer, Michael Cohen

The Wall Street Journal has an interesting piece about how immediately after the 2016 elections, Michael Cohen would pitch companies to hire him as a consultant because he had the president’s ear. Per the Wall Street Journal :

Mr. Cohen’s pitch was blunt. He would tell prospective clients—large corporations worried about their lack of connections to President Donald Trump’s administration—that he didn’t know who was advising them, but that the companies “should fire them all,” a person familiar with Mr. Cohen’s approach said. “I have the best relationship with the president on the outside, and you need to hire me,” Mr. Cohen told them, according to this person.

While some companies–like AT&T and Novartis AG–took Cohen up on his offer, others, including Ford and Uber, turned him down.

Mr. Cohen repeatedly pitched Uber, which said no, citing Mr. Cohen’s ownership of New York taxi medallions as a potential conflict of interest with the ride-hailing firm, a person close to the company said. He modified his pitch in response those objections, reminding the company he was “the president’s lawyer,” this person said. The company, this person said, was “bemused.”

Based on the controversy around Cohen as of late, it appears Uber made the right decision.