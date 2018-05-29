These are the three things to invest in to build employee loyalty

At a time with exceptionally low unemployment levels, Glassdoor research says that more than one-third of employers expect more employees to quit this year. How can you retain them? By making the right investments, says Abbey Louie, founder of Élan Consulting Group, LLC , a Meridian, Idaho, leadership consulting firm. So before you consider a new benefit or program, think seriously about investing in three key areas.

Create a great employee experience–even when they plan to quit

“Today, companies often try to ‘buy’ employee satisfaction through office perks and other trendy offerings. In reality, companies should be striving for engaged employees, not just satisfied employees,” Louie says. “You can have a satisfied employee who is happy doing nothing, but an engaged employee feels an emotional connection to the organization and/or the organization’s goals.” She points to well-publicized Gallup research that shows engagement drives greater profitability, lower turnover, fewer safety incidents, higher customer satisfaction, and other advantages. A better investment is to create a great experience.

The first step is developing effective managers, she says. “The most influential factor in employee engagement and performance is the employee-supervisor relationship. Investing in your managers to develop dynamic leaders will provide the greatest impact,” she says. Hire and train managers to communicate well, help ensure that employees are in jobs that are a good fit for them, and give appropriate feedback, to name a few.

And that support should last throughout their employment. Jellyvision, a 400-person, Chicago-based employee communication software company, supports its workers with a suite of benefits like fully paid health insurance, flex time, unlimited vacation, and a 401(k) plan, as well as financial wellness benefits and fun events.

But from the day employees start at the company, they also learn about its “graceful exit” program. When employees begin to look for a new job, they’re encouraged to share that with their managers, who will support them in the search, says Kelly Dean, Jellyvision’s vice president of people, who recently took on the role from her predecessor who started her graceful leave process roughly two years ago. Those who inform their supervisors at the start of their search will still get their raises, end-of-year bonuses, time off to interview, and other benefits without the awkwardness of trying to hide their actions.

“Fundamentally, what drives retention here more than anything, and it’s a very unconventional thing, is that we trust people and we treat them like adults. And we expect them to behave in the same way,” Dean says.

Show them a way up

Workforce retention expert Jeff Butler says that employers must shift their focus to include employee priorities. Gone are the days of a buyers’ market when it comes to talent. Now, you need to be sure your employees are growing with you. “In terms of retention, the first thing that any employer needs to ask whoever they’re hiring is where they want to be in three to five years, because the reason why people leave is that they’re not set on their paths to where they want to go,” he says.