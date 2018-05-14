Here’s how to see if you used one of the 200 suspended Facebook apps

Facebook has announced that its investigation into other apps that may have misused user data is in “full swing.” The investigation was launched as a result of the Cambridge Analytica scandal earlier this year, which saw a researcher’s app garner the information of tens of millions of Facebook users without their consent.

The social media giant announced the investigation back in March, saying it would investigate all apps that had access to large amounts of user information before it reduced data access in 2014. In a blog post today, Facebook gave us an update on that investigation, saying 200 apps have already been suspended:

The investigation process is in full swing, and it has two phases. First, a comprehensive review to identify every app that had access to this amount of Facebook data. And second, where we have concerns, we will conduct interviews, make requests for information (RFI)–which ask a series of detailed questions about the app and the data it has access to–and perform audits that may include on-site inspections.

Facebook has not revealed the names of the 200 apps it has suspended as a thorough investigation into whether they did misuse any user data is still pending–but there’s already a way to see if you’ve used any of the apps: Simply go to this page (make sure you’re logged in to Facebook already) and you’ll see a list of any apps that you used that are currently under investigation. You should check this page from time to time to see if any other apps have been added to it as Facebook’s investigation continues.