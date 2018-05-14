Student arrested for using phishing scam to change grades

A teenager in California has been arrested after he resorted to a phishing campaign against his teachers in hopes of stealing their passwords to change his grades and the grades of other students, reports Gizmodo. The 16-year-old sent teachers in the Mount Diablo Unified School District emails with links to a fake version of the school’s website. The link would direct teachers to a page the student set up where they would be asked to confirm their login details.
After obtaining his teacher’s login details, the student would then log in to the real school website and change grades. In total, before he was caught, the teen changed the grades of between 10 and 15 students, including himself. But he didn’t raise grades in every instance. For some of his classmates, he actually lowered their grades.