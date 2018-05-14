Nintendo NES Classic Edition is coming back again . . . on June 29

Yep, nostalgia gaming fans, Nintendo is re-releasing its uber-popular NES Classic Edition. But you’ll still have to wait another six weeks to try to get one. It doesn’t ship until June 29–and even then, you’ll probably have to be quick if you want to nab a unit the first week it’s re-released. The NES Classic Edition was originally released in November 2016 and sold out almost instantly. This time, Nintendo says it’s making enough units so it is expecting the retro console to be available until the end of the year. The Classic Edition will come preloaded with 30 games and retail for $59.99 when it hits store shelves.