Trumps says he’s working to save Chinese jobs at ZTE

The president has announced in a tweet that he is working with President Xi of China to get smartphone maker ZTE’s main operations up and running again. ZTE halted its main operations last week after the Trump administration banned American companies from selling its vital components, reports CNN . Earlier this year the heads of the CIA, FBI, and NSA told the Senate Intelligence Committee they would not recommend that U.S. citizens use smartphones made by ZTE and Huawei. But the Trump administration said it implemented the ban in April because it said ZTE had previously violated U.S. sanctions on Iran and North Korea.

At the time the ban was announced, ZTE said that it would “severely impact the survival and development” of the company, which employs 75,000 people in China. It’s not clear as to why Trump has had a change of heart on ZTE, but the Chinese government welcomed the news with Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang saying, “We very much appreciate the positive statement from the U.S. side on ZTE and maintain close communication with them on the issue.”