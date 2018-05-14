Roku is offering free streaming of Showtime, EPIX, and Smithsonian Earth this week

My mom’s been telling me for years to check out Showtime’s Ray Donovan, and several friends have been recommending The Affair. Since I own a Roku streaming box, this week would be the time to do it. In honor of the completely made-up “National Streaming Day,” Roku is offering free streams of the first season of premium-channel shows from Showtime (such as Billions), EPIX (including Get Shorty), and Smithsonian Earth (various nature documentaries). Several Fox shows are also on offer. They are available from today, May 14, through May 20, the imaginary holiday that is also Roku’s 10th birthday.

The above shows (and others) are available on the Roku Channel, one of the apps that can be installed on Roku’s streamers. Roku is also extending discounts until May 26 on several devices: $10 off the Roku Streaming Stick (usually $49.99) and Roku Ultra ($99.99), and $15 off the Roku Streaming Stick+ ($69.99). Best order them pronto, though, as the free streams won’t last long.

Note that Roku is offering only first seasons of these shows–just enough to get you hooked and subscribe to the channels. Still, it’s a nice chance to check out new shows, or pick up a nice video streaming device for way less than Apple TV.