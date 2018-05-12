Eurovision 2018 live stream: How to watch the final song contest online in the U.S.

It’s the most popular song contest in the world, and if you’re in the United States, it’s happening on a Saturday afternoon.

The final round of Eurovision 2018 will take place in Lisbon today, where acts from 26 countries will compete in an over-the-top spectacle that is sure to be the top trending Twitter topic in every country on earth (with the exception of this one) before the day is over. According to Radio Times, the current favorite to win is Eleni Foureira, a singer from Cyprus who was a hit with bookies during her semi-final performance this week.

Eurovision Song Contest kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 12. Mélovin, a singer from Ukraine, will be the first to perform. You can find a full list of all the finalists here.

While the United States doesn’t compete in the competition, the event is becoming increasingly popular with American viewers, thanks in part to its viral-video friendliness and reality TV-like sensibilities.

Eurovision will air on Viacom-owned Logo TV. If you want to watch it live online (and we forgive you if you don’t), Logo TV offers a way to live stream it from the United States. Unfortunately for cord-cutters, it may not be easy to access the live stream if you’re not a cable subscriber, although you can still find it on YouTube.

Here are your options: