How Lyft’s creative messaging is driving rapid growth

Last year, ride-hailing company Lyft differentiated itself from bad-publicity magnet Uber by playing up its social responsibility. Melissa Waters, who joined Lyft in 2016 from Pandora, oversaw a quirky brand campaign last October with Jordan Peele and Tilda Swinton piloting a space capsule and reminding riders that “it matters how you get there.” Waters also launched a “Round Up and Donate” campaign, giving Lyft riders the option to round up their fare to benefit any of a dozen charities, from Black Girls Code to the USO; since May 2017, more than 770,000 people have contributed more than $5 million. Over the past year, the company extended service to 54 additional U.S. cities, doubled its drivers to 1.4 million, provided rides to 92% more passengers (23 million), and surpassed $1 billion in annual revenue.

Fast Company: Why was the Jordan Peele/Tilda Swinton ad right for Lyft?

Melissa Waters: For this spot, we focused on the drivers. We’ve worked to treat them right since day one. We were the first to implement in-app tipping, same-day payments, low-cost car rentals.

FC: You’ve been expanding your brand partnerships recently. Can you describe some of the biggest?

MW: With Delta we’re [offering] an end-to-end experience where travelers can get off a plane and get a ride easily while [earning] points [for Delta miles]. With Taco Bell we’re trying to extend the night with Taco Mode [a feature within the Lyft app that allows passengers to get a free taco]. And with Disney we’re partnering on the Minnie Vans [Minnie Mouse-themed vans at Disney resorts]. These introduce Lyft to people who hadn’t heard of us or tried us yet.

FC: Why did Lyft decide to donate $1 million to the ACLU in January 2017 after President Trump ordered travel restrictions?

MW: [It] felt like a threat to our community, a threat to our drivers. We’ve always focused on doing business the right way.