British royals by the numbers: what they cost (and bring in)

While some might scoff at the idea of a multi-million-dollar wedding, royal festivities pay off in the end. Royal fandom impacts a slew of industries, including tourism, fashion, entertainment, and of course, ceramic memorabilia. As the world prepares to celebrate the much-anticipated union of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, let’s take a look back at the British royals’ impact on the U.K. economy:

500,000: The number of people expected to descend on Windsor for a glimpse of the royal wedding festivities. $406 million (£300 million): What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials are expected to contribute to U.K. tourism. $67.7 million (£50 million): The latest estimate of the royal wedding tourist souvenir market for local U.K. business. (This does not seem to include online retailers or international businesses.) Zero: The amount of traditional gifts the engaged couple requested. The Palace recently announced, “Prince Harry & Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill they have received since their engagement, and have asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion of their wedding considers giving to charity, instead of sending a gift.”