This Short Movie Outsources A Frustrating Part Of Dating

Who: YouTube sketch crew Extremely Decent.

Why we care: As simple as our modern, Tinderized world has made it to meet potential suitors, it’s still as daunting as ever to actually cross the dating threshold. It’s not easy to put yourself out there and ask someone out, or to field offers when people are constantly asking you out. Extremely Decent has envisioned a neat solution to streamline these pesky pre-date communications. In the comedy group’s new video, “Call Me,” a woman gives out her phone number at a party–a phone number which eventually leads to the equivalent of a customer service team for dating. So, if Greg is truly interested in Ashley, he’ll have to get past her representative who informs him: “I’m sorry, sir, that offer expired once Ashley sobered up and realized she may have given out her phone number a little too liberally last night.” It’s a tough road to hoe, but it beats getting ghosted. Perhaps the whole concept isn’t as farfetched as it sounds, though.