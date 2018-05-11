Awesome Chrome extension replaces “Elon Musk” with “Grimes’s Boyfriend”

The Tesla CEO is no stranger to seeing his name in headlines across the web, but now a new Chrome extension hopes to change that. Users who install the Elon Musk Text Replacement extension will see every instance of his name on the web changed to “Grimes’s Boyfriend.” Grimes, for those who don’t know, is an accomplished Canadian synth-pop musician who recently began dating the billionaire tech mogul. The unlikely duo recently appeared in public together at the 2018 Met Gala–and just a few days later who knew we would get one of the best Chrome extensions of the year because of it?