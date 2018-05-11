Facebook facing class-action lawsuit over scraping text and call logs

“The terms of service and privacy notice materials do not inform (and in the past have not informed) the ordinary and reasonably attentive Facebook user that installing the application on a mobile device will result in the logging of all the user’s phone and text communications–including recipients, dates of communication, length of communication and mode of communication–on Facebook’s servers for Facebook’s own use . . .

“By granting this access, Android users were also automatically and unknowingly granting Facebook permission to ‘scrape,’ or automatically gather, Android users’ call and text logs. In other words, Facebook scraped years’ worth of call and text data, including whether the call was ‘incoming,’ ‘outgoing,’ or ‘missed’; the data and time of each call; the number dialed; the individual called; and the duration of each call.”