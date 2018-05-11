Now the robots can run when they decide to hunt us down

You know how in Terminator movies when the bad robot slowly and dramatically walks toward his prey when it is about to terminate them? That’s nothing more than a ridiculous Hollywood interpretation of events it turns out. In real life, when the robots come for us, they’ll be running at full speed. Well, if the latest video from Boston Dynamics is anything to go by.
The video shows that the robots have now become so physically capable they can literally run on two legs without falling over–and not only that, they can even jump over obstacles in their path. Yep, we’re all screwed.