Startup goes full-on hipster with shoe-free office policy

Human resources and payroll startup Gusto has opened a new headquarters at San Francisco’s Pier 70, and it has spared no expense in making it as generically quirky as can be. As the San Fransisco Chronicle explains :

The home theme is carried out in the cavernous central space, which “gusties” refer to as a living room, albeit one appropriate for a giant. Groupings of couches, easy chairs and coffee tables alternate with rows of workbenches. Overhead loom the old gantry cranes complete with driver cabs, and a complex crisscross of pipes and beams, while huge arched windows bring in natural light.

Oh yeah, and all 275 “gusties” working there can’t wear shoes. It’s company policy . . . because. Instead, employees are made to walk around the massive complex in bare feet, socks, or slippers. Let’s just hope no one ever drops a thumb tack on the floor.