China’s bike-sharing bubble is producing graveyards of bikes

There are dozens of bike-sharing companies offering peddled rides in China, most of them with dockless bikes that the rider can park anywhere. But fears of a bike-share bubble are mounting as the sheer amount of bike-share bikes abandoned on streets, walkways, and corners mount. The BBC has highlighted this problem in a, frankly, surreal video that shows just how bad bike-share overcrowding has gotten in some cities in China and the steps authorities are taking to impound the abandoned bikes, creating massive bike-share graveyards.