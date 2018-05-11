Elon Musk says first Boring Company tunnel in L.A. almost done

Musk made the announcement by posting a pretty cool video of the tunnel to his Instagram account. The tunnel was first started by the Boring Company’s digging machine called Gadot almost a year ago. Musk also announced that when the tunnel is complete in a few months, pending regulatory approval, the Boring Company will be offering free rides to the public through the tunnel.
First Boring Company tunnel under LA almost done! Pending final regulatory approvals, we will be offering free rides to the public in a few months. Super huge thanks to everyone that helped with this project. Strong support from public, elected officials & regulators is critical to success. As mentioned in prior posts, once fully operational (demo system rides will be free), the system will always give priority to pods for pedestrians & cyclists for less than the cost of a bus ticket.