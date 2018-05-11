advertisement
Elon Musk says first Boring Company tunnel in L.A. almost done

[Photo: Flickr user Steve Jurvetson]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Musk made the announcement by posting a pretty cool video of the tunnel to his Instagram account. The tunnel was first started by the Boring Company’s digging machine called Gadot almost a year ago. Musk also announced that when the tunnel is complete in a few months, pending regulatory approval, the Boring Company will be offering free rides to the public through the tunnel.

