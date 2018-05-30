Meet the duo who make Amazon Go

Amazon earned its e-commerce bona fides more than 20 years ago by reducing the checkout process to a single click. The company’s new Amazon Go store, in downtown Seattle, represents a similar revolution. Gianna Puerini and Dilip Kumar have redesigned the neighborhood grocery as a cashier-free experience. Shoppers identify themselves (and their Amazon account) by scanning their phones upon entering. Ceiling-mounted cameras and AI software identify items as they’re removed from shelves—and shoppers simply leave when they’re done. People queued up around the block when Go opened in January. Amazon is reportedly planning to open up to six more this year, and the “just walk out” concept has already been cloned in China.

Fast Company: When you set out to create this store, did you feel like, “We can do this” or “This seems preposterous”?

Dilip Kumar: We had to keep distinguishing between things that were impossible and things that just hadn’t been done before. Other grocers have created technology that lets shoppers scan each item, pay on their phone, and walk out, but we deliberately decided not to do that. It wouldn’t have been effortless.

FC: What was the hardest technology challenge you faced in making Go a reality?

DK: Amazon has a history of using machine learning and computer vision in its consumer business. We relied on that, but we spent a lot of the time developing the right cameras to build upon that technology. They’re 10 feet away from the merchandise, and we have to figure out who’s buying what. All of that we had to build from scratch.

FC: Amazon now owns a large chain of grocery stores. Can we expect to see Go technology in Whole Foods?