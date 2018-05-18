Urban bridges need to make more room for bikes and pedestrians

On April 26, I gave up on the Brooklyn Bridge–at least until the fall. This is an annual occurrence. Whenever the first truly nice spring day hits New York, I have to change my commute.

In the winter, the Brooklyn Bridge is the cornerstone of my commute. As an all-weather urban cyclist, I like how neatly it drops me off in Lower Manhattan, just blocks away from my office. I like the newly completed on-ramp on the Brooklyn side–a long promenade for bikes and pedestrians that ends in a gradual upward slope to a glorious view of the iconic bridge, before you feel the wood slats of the promenade under your tires. When temperatures drop below freezing and days go dark at 4 p.m., the Brooklyn Bridge, with a walkway divided into a bike lane and a pedestrian lane–is a wonderful place for cyclists.

But spring and summer make the massive design failure that is the Brooklyn Bridge promenade painfully apparent. Around 3,500 cyclists and 10,000 pedestrians pass along the promenade every day. The elevated span over the auto roadway measures just 13 feet wide, and apart from a handful of feeble markings at the end points of the bridge and a faded white line down the center of the slats, there’s nothing to note which half is meant for cyclists, and which for pedestrians.

This is an untenable situation, and one that has mirrors in many urban areas across the country. It’s the fault of neither the cyclists nor pedestrians who have to jockey for space, but the designers who decided to cram them together to appease the largely car-centric ethos that dominates U.S. cities. Like on many urban connectors that are straining to support rapidly rising numbers of cyclists and pedestrians, the issue on the Brooklyn Bridge promenade could easily be solved by converting a lane of car traffic for more human-scale transit modes. But here, and across the country, that idea still faces resistance.

Instead, pedestrians and bikers are forced into conflict. I made the mistake of taking the Brooklyn Bridge several times last year while rushing home from work and I, usually a calm and kind person, wore my voice hoarse from swearing at people lingering in the bike lane. At one point during the first weekend of April this year, the NYPD had to restrict entry to the bridge–it had become a pandemonium worse, as one Tweeter remarked, than Six Flags or Disneyland. In photos from that Saturday, there’s not a cyclist in sight. Even the New York City Department of Transportation refers to it as “Times Square in the Sky.” Needless to say, the crowds do not stick to their half.

Just in terms of sheer numbers, the cyclists lose out in this situation. As Streetsblog writes: “Pedestrian crowding on the bridge has intensified in recent years, making it an increasingly unworkable bike route.”

David Herman, a local cycling advocate who grew up in Brooklyn, remembers taking the Brooklyn Bridge back and forth to Manhattan, but he hasn’t ridden on it in around four years. He knows some fellow experienced cyclists who have injured themselves on the bridge, and the overcrowding has made it nearly impossible to navigate. “It used to be my regular route, and it should be the best route,” Herman says.”It’s the only direct connection between the two centers–Downtown Brooklyn is a few blocks away, and you go over the bridge and City Hall is right there.” The Manhattan Bridge is farther north on both sides of the river, and in Manhattan, it directs cyclists either out of the way and north, or right onto Canal Street–a known danger zone for all transit modes–if you need to get downtown.