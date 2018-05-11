Top 5 Ads Of The Week: Deadpool’s Pal David, JetBlue’s N.Y.C. Pizza

You know you really like an actor when they play multiple versions of themselves, and not only are they able to convey separate, distinct personalities, and characters, but you don’t even get sick of them. In 1996, it was Michael Keaton . Last year, it was Michael K. Williams . Now, for the Atlantic‘s “Question Your Answers” campaign, the media outlet partnered with HBO on a new series of short films and debuted the first effort starring Westworld‘s Jeffrey Wright. It’s a fun debate between Nervous Jeffrey, Calm Jeffrey, and Freakingthef**kout Jeffrey, and what starts with asking “Should I be scared?” on a rough flight becomes less about air turbulence and more about our reaction to global instability. Onward!

The Atlantic x HBO “Should I Be Scared?”

What: The first short film in a new brand campaign partnership between the Atlantic and HBO.

Who: The Atlantic, HBO, Wieden+Kennedy New York, director David Shane

Why we care: “Oh Jeffrey, Jeffrey, Jeffrey. We’re flying, Jeffrey.” The Atlantic‘s head of growth Sam Rosen told me earlier this week that the campaign’s goal is to encourage people to turn to the magazine when they want to be challenged, when they want to engage in debate, to be provoked to think more deeply, not simply to confirm what they already know. “We are living in an increasingly polarized world, where it’s tough even to agree on a starting point for debate; yet we must be able to engage in reasoned, open-minded conversation if we want to move forward as a society,” said Rosen. Here’s hoping the series will include multiple personalities of Lena Headey and Bill Hader.

20th Century Fox “With Apologies to David Beckham”

What: A new ad for Deadpool 2 in which Deadpool is inexplicably hanging out with David Beckham.

Who: 20th Century Fox

Why we care: If this sounds random, you clearly haven’t been paying attention to The Deadpool Marketing Playbook, which clearly states that everything must look hilariously random. And for the most part, it is. Here they take a throwaway line from Deadpool and take it to its most ridiculous commercial end. And as ever before, Beckham is as game for self-parody as anyone could be, while listing off a solid line of zingers about Ryan Reynolds’s IMDB history.