Want to thrive in the future of work? Practice scientific thinking

Ever had to explain a complex concept to a customer? Is creating metrics to analyze product performance a part of your job description? Need to develop plans under multiple constraints? These are some of the most commonly requested skills in job postings by tech, finance, and consulting companies, yet most candidates don’t have formal training in any of them. Know who does, though? Scientists.

Many people think “doing science” means plugging numbers into equations and messing around with lab equipment. That’s definitely part of what we do, but most of our work entails thinking of creative solutions to problems and then communicating our findings. How are scientists able to do this? Aside from knowledge of math and physics, we’ve practiced certain skills and developed a mental framework we use to approach problems. That’s something everyone can do, and if you practice it, chances are it’ll make you better at your job, too.

Here are a few steps you can take to start thinking like a scientist.

Learn to distinguish between observables and learnables

Your brain is bombarded with billions of pieces of information every second, so it has adapted to take shortcuts in processing that information by jumping to conclusions and making assumptions. It’s when those conclusions and assumptions are wrong that gets you into trouble at work.

One way to avoid this is to consciously separate the things you’re actually observing from the things you’re inferring. Can you tell directly that it’s warm outside, or can you just see through your window that it’s sunny and cloudless? Did your clients explicitly tell you how they felt about a product, or did you just infer their satisfaction based on their buying record?

Obviously, you can’t question every single assumption your brain makes. Instead, pick one situation–maybe during your commute to work or when you interact with a particular colleague–and practice separating “observables” from “learnables” then. After a couple of weeks, you’ll be better at recognizing when you might be jumping to unreasonable conclusions. This will help you avoid making mistakes and put you in a better mind-set to ask good questions, which brings me to my next point . . .

Approach your work with questions, not tasks

I was talking to a friend a few months ago who does research for an AI-driven tech startup. I asked him what types of questions he’s trying to answer in his research, and he said something about making sure the company’s product could perform a certain task. “That’s a goal,” I told him, “not a question.”