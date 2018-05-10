SpaceX live-stream: How and when to watch the Bangabandhu launch

Pull out your Pop Rocks and Cokes, because SpaceX is launching another satellite—and you can watch it live online, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Elon Musk’s spaceflight company hopes to send the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 into space this afternoon (Thursday, May 10) from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The launch window opens at 4:12 p.m. ET, or 20:12 UTC, and closes at 6:22 p.m. ET, or 22:22 UTC. If they miss the window, they have a backup launch planned for Friday, May 11, between 4:14 p.m. ET and 6:21 p.m. ET.

The Bangabandhu Satellite-1 mission will be the first to use SpaceX’s shiny new Falcon 9 Block 5, which is an upgrade to its Falcon 9 launch vehicle. The Falcon 9 Block 5 is designed to be capable of 10 or more flights with very limited refurbishment, helping the company with its mission to create reliable, re-usable rockets that both save a few dollars and eliminate the need to rebuild after every launch.

The fun doesn’t end with takeoff. After the rocket separates, SpaceX will attempt to land Falcon 9’s first stage on the whimsically named “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Watch the live launch via the webcast below: