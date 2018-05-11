This new vacation rental site pulls together listings from across the internet

Searching for the perfect beach bungalow for your vacation? No need to exacerbate your carpal tunnel syndrome, because finding a vacation rental is about to get easier.

A new platform called VacationRenter.com pulls together rental listings from across the web, including sites like VRBO, Booking.com, and HomeAway, and puts them in one spot so you can find the house that is right for you and your four friends, three toddlers, two dogs, and pet ferret to vacation in.

Using automation and AI, the site aggregates the best vacation rental listings from around the web to match travelers with the perfect place to stay. Thanks to partnerships with each of the travel brands listed on its site—including full access to their APIs and inventory—VacationRenter makes it easy to find resorts, hotels, cabins, alpine lodges, bed-and-breakfasts, or other vacation rentals.

“Digging through pages of irrelevant results when searching for a vacation rental remains a major pain point for travelers,” cofounder Phil Santoro told Fast Company. “VacationRenter reads real-time signals to gauge user intent, providing the most personalized, relevant rental options for each search.”

The site’s brand partners get a share of revenue when a customer finds a property on VacationRenter and books it, so everyone wins—especially the pet ferret that gets to vacation on the shores of Lake Champlain.

VacationRenter is the latest startup from Wilbur Labs, which was founded by Santoro and David Kolodny, veterans of Google’s advertising team. The service soft-launched in select test markets in February and, per Santoro, “achieved $100M in gross annual booking volume within 60 days of launch.”