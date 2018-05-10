Spotify deletes R. Kelly from its playlists, but many problematic artists remain

Effective today, Spotify will no longer promote R. Kelly’s music through its editorial or algorithmic playlists under the company’s new hate content and hateful conduct policy.

R. Kelly’s music will still be available on Spotify. It just won’t be featured in highly popular playlists like New Music Friday or RapCaviar.

“We don’t censor content because of an artist’s or creator’s behavior, but we want our editorial decisions–what we choose to program–to reflect our values,” said Spotify in a statement to Billboard. “When an artist or creator does something that is especially harmful or hateful, it may affect the ways we work with or support that artist or creator.”

Spotify’s decision to remove R. Kelly from its playlists follows #MuteRKelly, a recently launched campaign from the Time’s Up organization aimed at streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, as well as concert promoters like Ticketmaster and R. Kelly’s record label RCA. The hope is that these entities will cut ties with the singer, who has faced numerous allegations of pedophilia and sexual violence against women.

There’s no word as of yet if any of the other companies targeted in #MuteRKelly will do just that. However, Spotify taking the lead could very well set off a domino effect, at least on streaming platforms.

That said, it’s unclear which other artists will be penalized in a similar fashion under Spotify’s policy. Florida rapper XXXtentacion’s second album, ?, recently debuted at No. 1 on Billboard, and he’s currently featured in Spotify’s playlists including Get Turnt and Cloud Rap. But he’s also been charged with aggravated battery against a pregnant woman, home invasion and robbery, domestic battery, and a slew of other highly problematic charges.

Or what about the Red Hot Chili Peppers (featured in ’90s Rock Renaissance and Acoustic ’90s), whose various members have faced sexual battery and/or sexual harassment allegations over the years?