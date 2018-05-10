5 things to know about Kevin Kamenetz, whose death shakes up Maryland politics

Kevin Kamenetz, a long-time public servant in Maryland and a leading Democratic candidate for governor, died suddenly Thursday morning after experiencing cardiac arrest, authorities said.

Kamenetz, who was serving out his second term as Baltimore County Executive, woke at 2 a.m. feeling ill and was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center. He was pronounced dead soon after, the county said in a statement. He was 60, and survived by his wife and two teenaged sons, the Baltimore Sun reports.

Here are five things to know about Kamenetz:

Kamenetz attended Johns Hopkins University and the University of Baltimore School of Law, before starting a career in public service as a prosecutor in Baltimore city.

In 1994, he was elected to the Baltimore County Council, where he served four terms.

In 2010, he was elected as Baltimore County’s 12th County Executive, and was reelected in 2014.

He joined the gubernatorial race last October as one of several Democrats hoping to defeat Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in the 2018 election. The Baltimore Sun reports that his death will have “dramatic political ramifications, shaking up what was a seven-way contest of major candidates hoping to take on popular Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.”

The County Council will now have to vote on a replacement for Kamenetz to serve the remaining seven months of his term. Until then, the county’s administrative officer, Fred Homan, will serve as acting county executive.

Governor Larry Hogan today released the following statement on the death of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz: pic.twitter.com/LtETdfVOL0 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 10, 2018