Check out this working Lego pinball machine built from 15,000 bricks

A Lego mastermind by the name of Bre Burns has created a fully functional Lego pinball machine called “Benny’s Spaceship Adventure,” reports Brothers Brick. The pinball machine is made from 15,000 individual Lego bricks and even uses Lego Mindstorms NXT programmable bricks to make sounds and count a game’s high score. Even the pinball machine’s bouncing bumpers use official Lego rubber bands, and the balls themselves are, you guessed it, Lego balls. You can see Burns’s Lego pinball machine in action in the video below.