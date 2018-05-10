Apple cancels its $1 billion Irish data center plans

Back in 2015, Apple had announced that it would build a $1 billion data center in the Irish town of Athenry so it could take advantage of the green energy resources located close to the town. However, after planning appeals, mainly from two individuals, Apple has now canceled plans to build the state-of-the-art data center, reports Reuters .

In October Ireland’s High Court ruled Apple could begin to build the data center despite the planning appeals, but then the appellants decided to take their case to the country’s Supreme Court. That case was supposed to begin today, but Apple just announced its plan to cancel the data center entirely. In a statement the company said:

“Despite our best efforts, delays in the approval process have forced us to make other plans and we will not be able to move forward with the data centre. While disappointing, this setback will not dampen our enthusiasm for future projects in Ireland as our business continues to grow.”

It’s not known how many jobs were lost with the canceling of the data center, but, in a statement, Ireland’s Minister for Business and Enterprise Heather Humphreys said, “There is no disputing that Apple’s decision is very disappointing, particularly for Athenry and the West of Ireland. The Government did everything it could to support this investment . . . These delays have, if nothing else, underlined our need to make the State’s planning and legal processes more efficient.”