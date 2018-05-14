Just had the worst day ever? This 3-question debrief can help

There’s no other way to say it: You’ve had an absolutely horrible day.

You spilled coffee all over yourself during your commute and then showed up late to your meeting with a giant stain on your shirt. Your boss gave you a ton of not-so-great feedback on a recent project you spent weeks on. And, to top it all off, your desk mate decided that everybody should be able to hear her favorite playlist over and over again on full volume.

You’re ready to head home, wallow in your own self-pity, and then leave this day behind you. I can’t blame you.

But here’s the thing: Pressing pause for at least a little bit of reflection can help you not only move on–but also prevent you from having more bad days just like this one. Asking yourself these three questions can help you put it all into perspective:

1. Will this day have a lasting impact?

When your day was nothing but awful, it’s easy to send yourself into a downward spiral of despair. You make mountains out of molehills and become convinced that this one brief rough patch will be the demise of your entire career and reputation.

Rest assured, that’s hardly ever the case–and this question will help you step back and get some much-needed perspective. Of course, there will be some days that had so much go wrong they will require some further action to patch things up.

But most of the time? You’ll be able to start fresh tomorrow morning without any sort of ill effects from the previous day. So chin up! More likely than not, everything that happened today probably won’t matter too much next year (or even the next day).